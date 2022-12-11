France Defeat England 2-1 In FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals Thriller To Setup Semis Clash Against Morocco
France's trophy defence continues in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after the defending champions beat England 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-finals fixture.
Aurélien Tchouaméni's strike provided the breakthrough for France, making it 1-0 for Les Bleus before the end of the first half.
In the second half, captain Harry Kane scored the equaliser for England from the penalty spot in the 54th minute, making it 1-1 for the Three Lions.
In the 78th minute, Olivier Giroud stood tall with his header to provide France with a vital 2-1 lead.
In the 84th minute, the VAR officials awarded a penalty to England, providing them with an opportunity to equalise.
But this time, skipper Harry Kane could not convert it from the spot and missed the penalty kick to equalise the score for England.
France maintained their lead till the 90 minutes and beat England 1-2 to confirm their qualification to the semi-finals.
They will now face Morocco in the semi-finals on Thursday at Al Bayt Stadium from 12:30 am IST.
Also Read
Morocco Beat Portugal 1-0, Become First African Nation In FIFA World Cup History To Qualify For Semis