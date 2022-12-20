'French Were Booing': Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez On 'Obsene' Gesture With Golden Glove
Following Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, Emiliano Martínez was conferred with the Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.
After receiving the Golden Glove, Martínez did a controversial celebratory gesture, where he lowered the trophy towards his groin and pointed out towards the stands.
He explained his action to Argentine media outlet La Red, saying, "I did it because the French were booing me. Pride doesn't go with me.”
Martínez did his celebratory gesture in front of many high-ranked officials including Qatar emir Hamad Al Thani, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and French president Emmanuel Macron.
He also did the same gesture during the 2021 Copa América award ceremony, after being awarded as the best goalkeeper of the tournament.
Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the finals to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Martínez played a crucial role for Argentina in the match and made two saves during the shootout.
