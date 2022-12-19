In Pictures: Kerala, Bengal Celebrate As Argentina Lift FIFA World Cup 2022
Parts of Kerala and Bengal erupted into celebrations on Sunday night after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in a nail-biter contest against France.
Visuals shared on social media platforms showed people gathered in huge numbers to watch the match.
Fans were seen wearing the Argentina jersey as the Messi-led team defeated the defending champions France.
Bengal and Kerala are known for being ardent football fans, with team Argentina being among the top favorites.
The Argentinian team on Twitter thanked India and other South Asian countries for their support and love in the FIFA World Cup.
