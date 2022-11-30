Tunisia vs France, Poland vs Argentina: FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches To Watch Today
With Group C and D entering their final matchday, day 11 is expected to be action packed with two nail biting deciders.
After the end of matchday 10 Senegal, Netherlands, and USA pulled off crucial victories to secure their spots in the knockout stage.
Tunisia vs France: The French were the first ones to qualify for the Round of 16 in this year’s edition of the FIFA World Cup and have little to lose in this match.
Australia vs Denmark: The second team from Group D is yet to make it to the Round of 16. This fixture will be a decider for Denmark. If they beat Australia then they’ll be through to the knockout stages.
Poland vs Argentina: This match will be the showstopper of the day as it is a do or die situation for Lionel Messi and co. Will Robert Lewandowski be able to continue his momentum after scoring his first World Cup goal for Poland?
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Yet another deciding match of day 11, Saudi will build on their chances to qualify for the knockout stage if they manage to win against Mexico.