Netherlands, Senegal Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2022 Knockouts
The Netherlands and Senegal from Group A are through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, following their respective victories against Qatar and Ecuador.
Netherlands vs Qatar
Goals from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong helped the Dutch secure their qualification to the knockout rounds after defeating hosts Qatar 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium.
Ecuador vs Senegal
Both the teams required a victory to confirm their spot in the Round of 16. Ismaïla Sarr scored from the penalty spot, helping Senegal to end the first half with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Moisés Caicedo scored a vital equaliser in the 67th minute for Ecuador, keeping La Tri's knockout hopes alive at the Khalifa International Stadium.
But Senegalese captain Kalidou Koulibaly scored the match-winning goal for the Lions, helping them to edge past Ecuador 1-2 and qualify for the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022.