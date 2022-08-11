Mask Challan Back In Delhi As Covid-19 Cases Spike, Rs 500 Fine For Not Following Rule
With a gradual spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi over the past few weeks, the administration has brought back challan for not wearing face masks in public spaces. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on those who don't follow the rule.
However, the rule does not apply to individuals travelling in private vehicles, the DDMA said in a circular.
Delhi on Wednesday logged fresh 2,146 Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths. Though the cases were lower than the previous day (2,495), the positivity rate has been a cause of concern. It went up from 15.41% on Tuesday to 17.83% on Wednesday.
Delhi's caseload now stands at 19,75,540, while the number of deaths is 26,351, according to the health ministry data.