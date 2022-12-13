Croatia vs Argentina: Here’s A Look At The First Semi-Finals Of FIFA World Cup 2022
Argentina and Croatia meet on Wednesday for the first semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup, to he held at Lusail Stadium from 12:30 am IST.
Lula Modrić-led Croatia entered the semi-finals for a second consecutive time after the 2018 finalists defeated Brazil on penalties in their quarter-finals clash.
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi entered the semi-finals after a thrilling victory against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. The Albiceleste won the match on penalties.
The winner of Croatia-Argentina will be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals, scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
In the finals, they will face either France or Morocco, who meet for the second semi-finals on Thursday at 12:30 am IST.
The team that loses today will be playing in the third-place play off, scheduled on Saturday from 8:30 pm IST.
