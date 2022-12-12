BJP's Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister For Second Consecutive Term
Gujarat BJP leader and incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel took oath for the second time in Gandhinagar on Monday.
The ceremony was attended by top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Patel had replaced Vijay Rupani in September last year as the chief minister of Gujarat. Patel and sixteen other ministers took oath in presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday.
BJP in Gujarat registered a record-breaking victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls by winning 156 of 182 seats, with a 53% of vote share.
This is for the seventh time that the BJP has come to power in the western state.
