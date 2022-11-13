England Win ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets At The MCG
Ben Stokes' heroics helped England defeat Pakistan in the finals by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to become World T20 champions after 12 years.
Jos Buttler won the toss for England and opted to bat first. The English bowlers maintained a tight grip during the powerplay overs.
Sam Curran's three-wicket haul helped England to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 after the end of 20 overs. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales began the run-chase for England.
Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the breakthrough to Pakistan, dismissing Alex Hales. Pakistan continued to add pressure on the English batsmen.
But Ben Stokes stood out with his unbeaten 52-run knock, guiding England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title, beating Pakistan by five wickets at the MCG.
Sam Curran was the Player of the Match for his bowling spell of 3/12. He was also announced as the Player of the Tournament for picking 13 wickets during England's 2022 campaign.