CWG 2022: Two More Gold Medals For India In Badminton Men's Titles
Following PV Sindhu's gold medal triumph in CWG women's badminton singles, Lakshya Sen and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win two more gold medals for India.
Lakshya Sen faced off Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong for the men's singles title.
Ng Tze Yong gave a hard fight to Sen and won the first set by a fine margin of 21-19.
Sen made a sensational comeback in the second set, dominating Tze Yong 21-9 to win the set and make it 1-1.
In the decider, Sen continued his fine form and won the set 21-16 to confirm his gold medal.
In the men's doubles final, Satwiksairaj-Chirag faced off England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy.
The Indian pair dominated throughout the entire match, winning it 21-15 and 21-13 respectively to confirm their gold medal.
