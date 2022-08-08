CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Wins Gold Medal In Badminton Singles After Defeating Canada's Michelle Li
PV Sindhu defeated Canada's Michelle Li to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's singles title.
Li gave a tough time to Sindhu and tried to equalise the score on every point.
But Sindhu dominated the first set in the later stage, finishing it 21-15 to take a crucial 1-0 lead.
Li continued to add pressure on Sindhu as she aimed for equalising the score.
Sindhu continued her dominance and ended the second set 21-13 to confirm her gold medal finish on the podium.
With the victory, Sindhu ended her pursuit of the CWG gold. She previously won the CWG bronze in Glasgow 2014 and came closer with the silver medal at Gold Coast, 2018.
In CWG 2022, Sindhu also won the silver medal in the badminton mixed team category.
