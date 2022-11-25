Richarlison's Brace Helps Brazil Beat Serbia 2-0 To Open Their FIFA World Cup 2022 In Style
Richarlison scored two goals in the second half that confirmed Brazil's 2-0 victory against Serbia in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener.
Brazilian attackers came close on occasions in the first half but could not beat Serbia's Vanja Milinković-Savić, ending the first half at 0-0.
Richarlison broke the deadlock and scored Brazil's first goal to make it 1-0 in the 62nd minute.
The Brazilian number nine featured again with an acrobatic flick that Richarlison volleyed into the goal after receiving the cross from Vinicius Jr.
With his brace, Richarlison sealed Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping them to end matchday one at the top of the Group G table.
