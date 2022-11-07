Sri Lanka Cricket Bans Danushka Gunathilaka From 'All Forms' Of Game; Sydney Court Denies Bail In Sexual Assault Case
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was denied bail by a Sydney court on Monday. He was arrested on early Sunday morning by the New South Wales police and charged with alleged sexual assault.
The Sri Lankan Cricket association banned Gunathilaka from "all forms of cricket with immediate effect" until further notice, in light of the allegations by a woman in Australia and his arrest in Sydney.
Despite his injury, Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with the Sri Lankan roster playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
The Sri Lankan team flew back after failing to qualify for the World T20 semi-finals. But Gunathilaka is still under the custody of the New South Wales police and will be in Australia for the foreseeable future.