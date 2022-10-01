Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi Clinches Third Consecutive Gold Medal At National Games 2022
Olympian C.A. Bhavani Devi clinched her third consecutive gold medal in the women's sabre competition at the National Games 2022, held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
During her pursuit for the gold medal, Bhavani Devi represented Tamil Nadu and defeated Punjab's Jagmeet Kaur 15-3 in the final.
She won her first National Games gold medal back in Ranchi 2011. Devi won her second gold in the 2015 season, held at Trivandrum, Kerala.
With Devi's gold, Kaur won the silver medal. The bronze medal was shared by Christy Jose Josna of Kerala and Laishram Abi Devi of Manipur.
