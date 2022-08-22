Bhaichung Bhutia Supports CoA-Prepared AIFF Constitution, Files Petition In Supreme Court

Former team India's football captain Bhaichung Bhutia filed an intervention petition in the Supreme Court in relation to the ongoing AIFF hearing.
The star striker filed his nomination for the AIFF president's post in the upcoming elections.
Bhutia has also extended his support for the new constitution drafted by the Committee of Administration (CoA), saying it is "more sensitive about serving and former players, thinking in their interest."
In the petition, he also mentioned, "This draft of the constitution will also give freedom from the domination of some players and politicians for decades."
On August 15, FIFA banned the AIFF citing "third-party intervention". Bhutia said FIFA's decision to ban Indian football was "very harsh" but it also provides a chance to "get the system right."