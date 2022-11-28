Riots Erupt In Belgium And Holland Following Belgium's 2-0 Defeat Against Morocco In FIFA World Cup 2022
It was a historic victory for Morocco when they defeated World number two Belgium 2-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2022 group match.
While the Moroccans enjoyed an unforgettable night, things took an ugly turn in Belgium with riots erupting across the country after the defeat.
Fans took to the streets in the capital Brussels where multiple reports suggest that cars were pelted with bricks by the fans during the rampage.
The car’s windows were smashed before getting flipped. Supporters reportedly ignited fires in the middle of the road in Brussels.
The police force deployed water cannons and tear gas to control the chaotic situation. Sky News reported that 12 were arrested in Brussels while eight were arrested in Antwerp.
