Australia Withdraws From Cricket Series Against Afghanistan Over Taliban's Curbs On Women
The Australian men's cricket team announced that it will withdraw from the ODI series against Afghanistan, which was scheduled to be held in UAE, over the Taliban's restrictions on women, including the ban on education.
Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three One Day International (ODI) games in the United Arab Emirates in March.
Cricket Australia in its statement said they are committed to "supporting growing the game for women and men around the world". "We will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country."