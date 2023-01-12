Jeff Beck, Legendary British Guitarist, Dies Aged 78
Jeff Beck, British guitarist who rose to fame as part of the 1960s rock band the Yardbirds, died on Wednesday aged 78.
A message on his official website said Beck "peacefully passed away" after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.
Beck was inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, Reuters reported. The first time was in 1992 for his work with the Yardbirds and then in 2009 for his solo performances.
Condolences poured in with musicians from Jimmy Page to Mick Jagger mourning Beck's death.
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page wrote on Twitter, "The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal."
Mick Jagger posted a video with Beck on Twitter calling him the one of the greatest guitar players in the world. "We will all miss him so much," Jagger wrote.
Singer and songwriter Rod Stewart said, "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP."
Singer Ozzy Ozborne shared photos with Beck on Twitter and wrote, "It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck"
