ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch's Knock Fires Australia To Beat Ireland By 42 Runs
Aaron Finch played a captain's knock of 63 runs that helped the Aussies restrict Ireland's run-chase to beat them by 42 runs.
Andrew Balbirnie won the toss for the Irish and decided to bat first at the Gabba. Finch provided a good start to Australia, completing his half-century.
Finch's inning came to an end at 63 but his captain's knock inspired Australia to finish their 20 overs at 179/5
In the second inning, the Australian bowlers were quick to jolt the Irish batting order. At one point, Ireland struggled at 25/5.
The Irish continued to lose wickets but Lorcan Tucker kept his ground to complete a vital 50.
Tucker remained unbeaten at 71 but Ireland lost all their wickets at 137, confirming a 42-run victory for Australia.
