Angelo Mathews Becomes The First International Player To Be Dismissed By 'Timed Out'. What Does It Mean?
Angelo Mathews, the veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder has become the first player in international cricket to be dismissed through the ‘timed out’ law.
This happened in the 2023 World Cup match played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday.
The incident happened in the 25th over when Mathews was already on the field, making his final preparations to face Shakib Al Hasan.
Just as he was securing his helmet strap around his chin, it unexpectedly broke. Mathews promptly requested a replacement helmet.
Subsequently, after a discussion between Shakib and the umpire, Mathews received a timed-out notice for not being ready to face his first ball within the ICC's two-minute limit.
The ‘time-out’ rule, one of the sport's oldest regulations, has been seldom enforced in domestic cricket leagues worldwide.
The ICC released a statement soon after the dismissal, highlighting that if the incoming batter is not ready to receive the ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal, they will be out.
