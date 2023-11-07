Delhi Reintroduces Odd-Even Scheme Amid Declining Air Quality
Delhi's Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, has announced the reintroduction of the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme for a duration of one week, running from November 13 to November 20.
The Odd-Even system, which regulates vehicle usage depending on the final digit of their license plates, is periodically implemented in Delhi to address the city's significant air pollution problems.
Vehicles bearing license plate numbers that conclude with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) are permitted to be on the road during even-numbered dates, whereas those ending with odd digits (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) are authorised to travel on odd-numbered dates.
Meanwhile, New Delhi's air quality has experienced a slight decline, falling into the "very poor" category with an air quality index of 394, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Elon Musk To Integrate xAI With X Social Media; Launches Witty AI Bot 'Grok'