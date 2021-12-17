Spider-Man: No Way Home Makes Grand Opening, Earns Record Rs 33 Crore On Day 1
Spiderman – No Way Home, featuring Zendaya and Tom Holland, has made a grand first-day opening at the box office.
The movie collected INR Rs 33 crore net on day one. With this, the movie becomes the third biggest opening for a movie in India after Avengers Endgame and Bahubali 2
In this pursuit, No Way Home also surpassed the box office collection of Avengers Infinity War.
Year-wise, No Way Home also outpaced Sooryavanshi’s box office collection, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.
The new Spiderman film also records the biggest opening seen across India, after pandemic lockdown rules were relaxed.
