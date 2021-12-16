In A First, NASA Spacecraft 'Touches The Sun'
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe officially became the first spacecraft to hover around the Sun’s outer atmosphere.
A remarkable achievement by the scientists at NASA, where this feat now promises a change in understanding solar science.
To reduce the impact of heat damage, this scientific marvel travels at a speed of 500,000kmph
After flying through the Sun’s upper atmosphere ‘Corona’, scientists would now discover critical information about the sun, its impact on the solar system.
