SpiceJet Brings Back Boeing 737 Max On Its Fleet After 2 Years
India's low-cost airlines SpiceJet has got the Boeing 737 Max aircraft back on its fleet after 2 years. The planes were grounded in March 2019 after the Ethiopian Airlines crash in which 346 people died.
After being under scanner for safety, SpiceJet boss Ajay Singh on Tuesday said the aircraft is the safest in the world which has "gone through the greatest scrutiny of any aircraft in history".
SpiceJet is banking on Boeing 737 Max planes as the airlines plans to ramp up its operations, aiming to reach the pre-pandemic level of flight operations.
As the SpiceJet rolls out its operations with Boeing 737 Max again, it is also providing revamped facilities like greater legroom, free on-flight broadband services.