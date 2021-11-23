Shahrukh Khan to Akshay Karnewar: Stars Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
On Monday, Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan hit a six on the last ball in a photo-finish match against Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy finals.
Shahrukh Khan's match-winning shot
Shahrukh Khan, who played for Punjab Kings in this year's IPL edition, is one of the many stars who shone in SMAT 2021.
Akshay Karnewar plays for Vidarbha. In a match against Tripura on November 8, he bowled his quota of 4 overs without conceding a run. He became the first T20 bowler to achieve the feat.
Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande, who played for Punjab Kings this IPL season, stunned everyone with his performance. He scalped 4 wickets in 4 balls against Karnataka in the SMAT semifinals on Saturday.
Hyderabad skipper Tanmay Agarwal steered his team to back-to-back teams in the SMAT matches as he led from the front.
Meghalaya opener Kishan Lyngdoh was praised throughout the matches of the SMAT as he played some match-winning innings. He clocked 85 runs (not out) against Tripura on Nov 9.
