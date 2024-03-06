Spanish Artist Set To Tie The Knot With An AI Hologram Inspired By Her Ex-Partners
Alicia Framis, a Spanish-Dutch artist, is set to marry AILex, this summer. AILex is an AI hologram that has been trained using the characteristics of Framis' previous partners.
This unique ceremony is scheduled to happen at the Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
The sophisticated hologram of her own design is tailored to "satisfy all of her emotional needs".
To demonstrate their relationship and shared life, Framis regularly posts videos and photos on her Instagram account, featuring moments with her partner AILex as they engage in everyday activities like cooking and dining together.
The artist believes that "artificial intelligence companions and humans can be a beneficial option for people in need of companionship".
