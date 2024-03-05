Former Twitter Executives Sue Elon Musk And X Corp. For $128 Million In Unpaid Severance
Former Twitter executives, CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal head Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett, have filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming $128 million in unpaid severance from Elon Musk and X Corp.
In their complaint, lawyers for the executives said that after Musk backed himself into a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, he tried to recover some of his expenses by “repeatedly refusing to honor other clear contractual commitments.”
It read, “Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him,”
Lawyers claimed that Musk and X Corp, since assuming control of Twitter, have been accused of neglecting payments to employees, landlords, vendors, and others.
The complaint also alluded to comments Musk made to his official biographer, Walter Isaacson, that he would "hunt every single one of’ Twitter’s executives and directors ‘till the day they die”.
