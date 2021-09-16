SpaceX sent an all-civilian crew of four into orbit on September 15 in yet another leap towards space tourism.
The civilians on space mission
The group of four civilians includes a physician assistant, a data engineer, a geoscientist and billionaire Jared Isaacman.
Image credit: Twitter @SpaceX
Around the Earth in 3 Days
Launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, the group will spend three days in the space.
Image credit: Twitter @SpaceX
SpaceX's Pilot Project for Future Space Travel
The crew will be monitored through the travel for various parameters like sleep pattern, movement, heart rate, oxygen saturation to study behavioural and cognitive changes throughout the space travel .
Image Credit: Twitter @SpaceX
'The Door is Now Open'
"Few have come before, and many are about to follow," Inspiration4 commander Jared Issacman said from the Crew Dragon spacecraft. "The door is now open, and it's pretty incredible."