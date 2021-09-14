Daniil Medvedev Closes In On World No 1 Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Drops Out Of Top 5
Novak Djokovic
Despite losing in the 2021 US Open final, Novak Djokovic has comfortably retained his World No 1 ranking in the ATP rankings.
Image: Twitter/@DjokerNole
Daniil Medvedev
Newly minted US Open champion Daniil Medvedev retained his World No 2 ranking.
Image: Twitter/@DaniilMedwed
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Despite a shock third-round exit at the US Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas has retained his No 3 rank in the ATP rankings.
Image: Twitter/@usopen
Alexander Zverev
24-year-old Alexander Zverev reached the semi-finals of the US Open and stays as No 4 in the ATP rankings.
Image: Twitter/@usopen
Andrey Rublev
Despite losing in the third round of the US Open, Andrey Rublev jumped two spots to reach a career high rank of World No 5.
Image: Twitter/@atptour
Rafael Nadal
20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 5 for the first time since 2017 having not played in any tournament since the French Open due to a foot injury.
Image: Twitter/@rolandgarros
Roger Federer
Despite not having a played a single tournament since Wimbledon, Roger Federer has accrued enough points to stay in the top 10.
Image: Twitter/@rogerfederer
ALSO READ
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cara Delevingne Make Political Statements At Met Gala 2021