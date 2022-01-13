South Africa v India Third Test: Pant Hits Ton, Proteas Begin Run Chase, End Day 3 At 101/2
Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara resumed batting duties as India started Day 3 at 57/2 with a 70 runs lead.
But Pujara was sent back to the pavilion by Lungi Ngidi. Ajinkya Rahane was also quickly dismissed by Kagiso Rabada.
Kohli and Rishabh Pant began stabilising India's ship. The duo soon completed a crucial 50-run partnership.
But Ngidi made the major breakthrough for South Africa after getting Kohli's wicket. The Indian batting order started collapsing quickly.
But a resilient Pant remained steady, helping India to build the lead. He soon completed his half-century.
He went on to complete a crucial century. With this, he became the first wicket-keeping batsman to score a Test century in England, Australia and South Africa.
Pant remained unbeaten on 100 but India's innings came to an end at 198. South Africa require 212 runs to clinch victory.
Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram began the run chase for Proteas. But Mohammed Shami quickly got Markram's wicket at 23.
But skipper Elgar and Keegan Petersen kept calm and continued the run chase. The duo soon completed a 50-run partnership.
Prior to stumps, Jasprit Bumrah got the major breakthrough, dismissing Elgar. With this, Proteas ended Day 3 at 101/2, requiring 111 runs for victory.
