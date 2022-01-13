Novak Djokovic Gets Drawn For First Round In Australian Open Despite Visa Controversy
Amidst the Visa controversy for violating Australia's Covid norms, Djokovic has been drawn for the first round of Australian Open against compatriot Miomir Kecmanović.
This comes after the Serbian issued a statement on Instagram, stating that it was a "human error" from "his agent"
His statement has stirred up further controversies where Djokovic "shared" his presence and activities of December 2021. Some of them heavily violate Covid-19 norms.
This included an interview with French publication L'Equipe despite being Covid positive. The Serb later "accepted" his "error of judgement".
But more troubles lie ahead for Djokovic as reports claim that the Spanish government has started investigating whether the unvaccinated Tennis star entered Spain illegally in late December.
As it stands, the Australian government is yet to grant Visa for the World no 1, who aims to win a record 21st Grand Slam.
ALSO READ
Covid-19: 7 Badminton Players Withdrawn from India Open After Testing Positive