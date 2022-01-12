South Africa Vs India: Kohli's Men End Day Two 70 Runs Ahead After Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul
After dismissing Proteas captain Dean Elgar at the end of Day one, Jasprit Bumrah gave India the perfect start to Day 2 by getting rid of Aiden Markram with the second ball of the day.
After getting rid of nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj, Umesh Yadav ended the 67-run stand between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.
Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma frustrated the Indian pacers with the former notching his second Test fifty.
Just as South Africa looked like they were setting up to take a first innings lead, Mohammed Shami struck twice in the same over to dismiss Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne.
After Petersen fell to Bumrah for 72, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier hit some valuable runs to chip at India's lead.
Bumrah got rid of Rabada to complete his five-wicket haul and end South Africa's first innings at 210 giving India a 13-rub lead. Bumrah's five-wicket haul in his seventh in Tests and his second at Cape Town.
South Africa were quick to strike in the last hour of play as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen got rid of the Indian openers for 24 runs.
The experienced Indian pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli did not allow the home side to capitalise on their early breakthroughs as India ended Day 2 on 57/2 and lead by 70 runs.