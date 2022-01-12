Lewis Hamilton To Make Call On F1 Future After Abu Dhabi Inquiry
The British racing driver is yet to make a call on returning to Formula 1 this season until getting the results of an inquiry into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
This comes after Hamilton's discontent with F1 after a controversial last lap at the Yas Marina circuit saw Max Verstappen win the race, and clinch the 2021 season.
FIA race director Michael Masi failed to apply the correct rules in a late safety-car period, aiding Verstappen to clinch victory in Abu Dhabi.
Newly elected FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem stated about contacting Hamilton since his election, five days followed by the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The FIA claims to understand Hamilton's feelings and the situation around the controversy of Abu Dhabi. But they hope to win back the confidence of the seven-time champion.
ALSO READ
South Africa v India Third Test: Proteas Dismiss India For 223, End Day 1 At 17/1