South Africa v India Second Test: Proteas Begin Run Chase For Victory, End Day 3 At 118/2
Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continued India's batting on day 3, with a 58 runs lead. Both the batsmen marched on to complete their respective half-centuries.
But Kagiso Rabada had other ideas, breaking the crucial 100-runs plus partnership. He soon sent Rishabh Pant back to the pavilion with yet another duck.
The Indian batting order started collapsing in quick succession. But Hanuma Vihari stood strong, playing a crucial knock of 40 runs.
Vihari remained unbeaten but Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, and Rabada spearheaded to dismiss India's batting order for 266 runs. Proteas need 240 runs to win the second test.
Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen started off the South African innings and provided a good start. But Indian bowlers made their impact, as Shardul Thakur got Markram's wicket.
Ravichandran Ashwin soon took Petersen's wicket. Skipper Dean Elgen looks in fine form, remaining unbeaten at 46 runs, along with Rassie van der Dussen at 11 runs.
South Africa ended day 3 on a good note at 118/2, as they require 122 more runs to win the Test match and level the series.
