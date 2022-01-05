India v South Africa Second Test: Shardul Thakur Bags 7-Wicket Haul As India End Day 2 With 58 Runs Lead
Day 2 commenced with Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen resuming South Africa's batting from 35/1, with Petersen showcasing fine form.
Petersen was soon able to complete his half-century. In comes Shardul Thakur, who starts taking wickets one by one.
The pace bowler marched on to take 7 South African wickets, recording a career-best figure of 7-61. In this pursuit, Thakur picked up all the crucial Proteas batsmen.
Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah took the remaining 2 wickets, ending the South African first innings at 229, where the Proteas had a 27 runs lead.
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started off India's second innings, but South Africa were quick to draw first blood. Marco Jansen dismissed the Indian skipper for 8 runs.
Duanne Olivier soon trapped Mayank for an LBW, sending him back to the pavilion. India were 44/2. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane take charge of the crease.
Pujara and Rahane stand tall at 35 and 11 runs respectively, as India end day 2 at 85/2, with a 58 runs lead at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg.
