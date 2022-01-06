South Africa v India Second Test: Proteas Win Match 7 Wickets, Level Series 1-1
Day 4 of the second Test started on a gloomy note, after rains in Johannesburg forced covers on the pitch, washing out first session of the day.
Skipper Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen resumed batting for South Africa, chasing down the target of 240.
Mohammed Shami got the lone wicket of Rassie van der Dussen, breaking the critical partnership of 82 runs. But skipper Dean Elgar looked resilient.
With Temba Bavuma on the other end, Elgar went on scoring an unbeaten 96, scoring the winning boundary to ensure victory for South Africa.
They defeat India for the first at the Wanderers in Johannesburg by 7 wickets, leveling the Test series 1-1. It was the third-highest run chase for the Proteas at home.
