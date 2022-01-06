Ashes 2021: Usman Khawaja's Ton Helps Australia Declare At 416/8 As England Trail By 403 Runs On Day 2
Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja resumed Australia's innings from 126/3, aiming to stabilize the batting and build a healthy margin.
Both Smith and Khawaja marched on to complete their respective half-centuries. The duo also completed a 100-runs plus partnership, pressurising English bowlers.
But Stuart Broad finally brought the partnership to a halt, after getting the second new ball, to dismiss Steve Smith at 67 runs.
The Australian batting order soon started collapsing, as England bowlers were quick to take wickets. But Usman Khawaja stood unbeaten.
He marched on to complete his ninth Test century, and his second at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Stuart Broad clean bowled Khawaja, who marked his return to the pavilion with applauses from the SCG. With this wicket, Broad completed another 5-wicket haul.
With this, captain Pat Cummins declared the score for Australia at 416/8. The England opening duo of Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley ended day 2 at 13/0, trailing by 403 runs.
