Sooryavanshi
Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, which is still running in cinemas, is the top Bollywood hit of 2021 in terms of box office collections.
Antim
On no 2 is Antim with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 60.02 crores.
Bell Bottom
Akshay Kumar rules the roost on box office collections. His Bell Bottom is hit number 3 on box office.
Roohi
Next on the list is Roohi, a horror comedy film starring Janvhi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma.
Tadap
With Rs 29.09 crore worldwide gross, Tadap was India's hit number 5. The movie is still running in cinemas.
Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui
This recent release starring Ayushmann Khurrana is a hit on box office with a collection of Rs 27.38 crore.
Mumbai Saga
This John Abraham-starrer action-packed film is a hit on box office with a collection of Rs 22.29 crore.
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Though not as popular as its prequel, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has managed to make its mark on the box office this year.
Radhe
Despite all the criticism, Salman's magic worked and Radhe became a hit on the box office. The collections worldwide were Rs 18.33 crore.
Satyamev Jayate 2
On number 10 on the list of top Bollywood hits is John-starrer Satyamev Jayate 2.
