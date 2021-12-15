Dubai Becomes First Government In The World To Go 100% Paperless
Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has officially announced that the Emirate has achieved the objectives of the ‘Dubai Paperless Strategy’
With this, all government procedures, internal and external transactions are now 100% digital, managed from a digital government services platform.
The Emirate pushes Dubai’s status as a leading global digital capital, after completing the five consecutive phases of the Dubai Paperless Strategy.
Going paperless has helped the Dubai government in saving $350 million, as cited by the Crown Prince.
