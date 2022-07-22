Soorarai Pottru Wins Big At National Film Awards; Ajay Devgan, Sooriya Share Best Actor Male Award
Tamil directorial Soorarai Pottru won big at the 68th National Film Awards announced on Friday. The film won the awards for best actor, actress, and best feature film.
Aparna Balamurali who starred opposite to Suriya in Soorarai Pottru won the best actress award, while Suriya bagged the best actor award.
Along with Suriya, Ajay Devgan won the award for his role in film Tanhaji.
Tanhaji bagged the award for the best popular film at the 68th National Film Awards.
