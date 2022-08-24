Sonali Phogat's Family Claims Foul Play, Demands CBI Probe Into 'Suspicious Death'
Following Sonali Phogat's demise in Goa due to a suspected heart attack, her family raised questions and demanded a CBI investigation. Phogat, 42, was declared dead at a hospital on August 22. Goa Police have registered a case of "unnatural death".
Phogat's sister Raman spoke to ANI and said, "My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem."
Raman said she received a call from Sonali the evening before her death where the Haryana BJP leader wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that "something fishy is going on" before cutting the call.
While speaking to PTI, Goa police chief Jaspal Singh said that there was "no foul play" but a post-mortem report would confirm the cause.
Sonali Phogat rose to fame with her TikTok videos. She was also a contestant in the 2020 edition of Bigg Boss.