NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Jupiter With Rings And Auroras
NASA's powerful James Webb space telescope captured new images of Jupiter that show the biggest planet in great detail. Scientists said this will help them assess Jupiter's "inner life".
The images, captured on July 27, have been enhanced for scientists to make specific features stand out. Post-processing, they show details of Jupiter with its surrounding rings, satellites, storms, moon and auroras.
The post-processed image also shows the Great Red Spot, Jupiter's storm that is big enough to swallow planet Earth. The red storm stands out alongside countless smaller storms.
The images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt from Modesto, California. She collaborated with co-investigator Ricardo Hueso to process images that included tiny satellites.