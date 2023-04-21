Snapchat Jumps Onto The AI Bandwagon, Introduces 'My AI' For All Users
On April 19, Snapchat introduced 'My AI', an experimental, friendly chatbot for its 750 million monthly users globally for free.
Powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, 'My AI' comes with additional attributes and safety controls that are unique to Snapchat.
From planning a trip to offering advice on the perfect gift for your loved one, My AI will help users to connect more deeply with others on the platform.
Snapchat has also warned users that My AI’s responses may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content and the answers provided by the chatbot should always be checked independently.
All the conversations with 'My AI' are stored until one deletes them. Any content sent to the chatbot in the chat can be deleted within 24 hours and the entire can be cleared anytime in the settings.
ALSO READ:
Yemen: Over 80 Killed, Several Injured In Stampede During Charity Event