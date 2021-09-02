Bigg Boss 13 Winner And TV Actor Sidharth Shukla Passes Away
TV actor and winner of Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 in Mumbai on Thursday.
According to Indian Express, Shukla was brought dead to Cooper Hospital. While preliminary reports suggest that Shukla suffered a heart-attack, the post mortem report is awaited.
Shukla's team has requested for privacy for his family as they process the tragic news.
Shukla made his small screen debut in 2008 but got his breakthrough in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu as the male lead.
Shukla also appeared in and won two reality shows — Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.
Shukla made his Bollywood debut in the 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.
