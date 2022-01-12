Actor Siddharth Apologises To Saina Nehwal For Controversial Sexist Tweet
After accusations of making sexist remarks against Olympian Saina Nehwal, Tamil actor Siddharth tweeted an apology.
In the apologetic tweet, Siddharth called Saina "his champion" and also stated how it was a joke "that didn't land"
The ace shuttler reacted, stating “See, it is about women, he shouldn’t target a woman like that but it’s okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him.”
The controversy began when Siddharth commented on Saina condemning PM Modi's security breach in Punjab. Nehwal is a member of the BJP.
