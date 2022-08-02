Al Qaeda Chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri Killed In US Airstrike
Ayman Al-Zawahiri, the Al Qaeda chief was killed in a drone strike carried out by the US in Kabul, Afghanistan.
One of the world’s most wanted terrorists, Zawahiri was also a mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks in the US that claimed more than 3,000 lives.
He took charge of Al Qaeda in May 2011 after Osama Bin Laden was killed by the US special forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
US president Joe Biden said that “justice has been delivered” after confirming the Al Qaeda chief’s death in the airstrike.
In a televised address, president Biden said that Zawahiri’s death would hopefully bring “closure” to families of the 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks.
The Egyptian leader of the terror group was standing on the balcony of his safe house in Kabul on July 31 when he was killed by two hellfire missiles fired from a drone.
Zawahiri made headlines in India in April 2022 during the hijab protest in Karnataka where he praised Muskan Khan as the "noble woman of India".
