Renowned santoor player Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday in Mumbai.
Shivkumar, 84, reportedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest.
Pt Shivkumar, born in Jammu in 1938, was among India's top classical musicians.
Shivkumar was a Padma Vibhushan recipient and is believed to be the first musician to play Indian classical music on santoor, a Kashmiri folk instrument.
He, along with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, composed music for films like Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni and Darr.
