Facebook Key Executive Sheryl Sandberg Resigns As Meta COO
Facebook key executive Sheryl Sandberg has decided to resign from the post of Chief Operating Officer of tech giant Meta. She has been with Facebook since 2008.
"Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," Sandberg, an influential figure in the Silicon Valley, said after announcing her resignation on social media on Wednesday.
An alumna of Harvard University, Sandberg has been with Facebook since 2008, when it was just a start-up. She played a vital role in Facebook's growth into a multi-million dollar tech giant.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Javier Olivan will replace Sheryl Sandberg as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Meta.