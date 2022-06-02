Elon Musk's Ultimatum To Tesla Employees: Return To Office Or Get Out
Elon Musk has ordered his Tesla employees to return back to office in a reportedly leaked email to the executive staff of the electronic-car makers.
Under the subject line "Remote work is no longer acceptable", Musk wrote, "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla."
He further went on in the mail saying that "This is less than we ask of factory workers."
Musk also specified in the mail that the office "must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties."
While many questioned the authenticity of the mail, a Twitter user asked Musk how he will address people who think going to work is an antiquated concept. Musk replied, "They should pretend to work somewhere else".
This is not the first time that Musk's working policy and tough-love treatment of employees have made the headlines.