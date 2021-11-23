Delhi Wakes Up To Clear Blue Skies As Air Quality Improves From Very Poor To Poor
Blue skies greeted Delhiites on Monday after the air quality over the Delhi-NCR region improved from very poor to poor. The AQI on Monday was 295.
According to the update provided by the SAFAR forecasting system, Delhi's AQI improved due to stronger winds dispersing pollutants and the lower fire count from stubble burning.
The Delhi government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities after the improvement in the air quality. However, work from home orders are still in place till November 26.
Despite concerns raised by schools and parents about the disruption caused to students, schools will remain shut due to pollution.
